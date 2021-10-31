Snow is starting to fall in some parts of the country which means winter is just around the corner. Nike appears to be getting into the winter wonderland vibe as they recently unveiled the icy blue colorway for the iconic Nike Air Huarache.

The shoe features a light blue “ice” color dressing the leather overlays along the side as well as the shoe’s toe. The midsole, tongue/collar, and heel piece feature a complimentary snowy white color. A black accent gives the shoe a little bit of pop on the logos and insole insignia as well as along the tread.

The newest colorway still features many of the Huarache’s best-known benefits including a comfortable fit, super-breathable neoprene-like fabric, and a low-cut collar and bootie-like construction as well as the 90’s-retro iconic heel clip and Air branding.

The sneaker is expected to retail for about $130 USD. Nike has not announced a release date yet. Some photos are shown below.

Image courtesy of Nike

Image courtesy of Nike

Image courtesy of Nike