50 Cent had some words to say about Jada Pinkett Smith following her latest “Red Table Talk” episode. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper reacted to Jada, saying it’s challenging to maintain a healthy sex life with Will Smith. She revealed the news on her show Red Table Talk.

In the episode, Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest Gwenyth Paltrow told Jada that communication is necessary to have a good sex life, but it’s easier said than done. Jada replied, “It’s hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. T’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Twitter Instantly Reacts:

everything i’ve learned about Jada and Will Smith’s marriage i’ve learned against my will — hurricane irene, nightmare from above (@screamiirene) October 27, 2021

Will Smith: Please jada don't tell anyone our business



Jada Pinkett: pic.twitter.com/5kQy2wdFj9 — KREED (@Real_Kreed) October 28, 2021

Will Smith every time Jada open her got damn mouth: pic.twitter.com/TXYybJD5Kq — Bill’Nyea the Science Diva† (@thatdlajon) October 28, 2021

50 Cent also chimed in on Instagram. His caption read, “Why does she keep doing s**t like this? it makes the relationship appear weak. first [an] entanglement now this, come on! WTF.”

Jada Pinkett took to Twitter to address everyone’s opinions. She tweeted, Only because I got time today,” she tweeted. “Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

Check out the full episode of Red Table Talk below:

https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/1231984313942522/