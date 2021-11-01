The majestic tag team of Curren$y and Harry Fraud have reunited with a new project, Regatta. The duo previously connected for Cigarette Boats, The Stage, The Marina, and The OutRunners.

Regatta is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features 2 Chainz, Styles P, Larry June, and Jay Worthy.

“Regatta is the next chapter in the story of two hustlers that started ducking the law in Cigarette Boats, but have now graduated to another level of the game” Curren$y and Harry Fraud proclaim. “Instead of being OutRunners themselves they’ve realized the type of success that allows them to sit back in The Marina and pull strings. But the treachery of the life they’ve chosen lies right below the surface; ready to pull them under at any time.”

Advertisement

You can tap into the album below.