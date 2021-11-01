Season 3 of Atlanta is on the way and Donald Glover has shared a new teaser. The new trailer shows a nearly abandoned Atlanta before we get a close-up of Paperboy.

Following the release, Glover hit Twitter and let off some observations.

“I cant wait til this show is out. i watch the roughs like it aint my show,” Glover said. “And just for the record, im watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. like yall forgot what we did. no disrespect. We got black people on here debating which is better, and IM the sellout? I got receipts.”

You can see the trailer below.