Drake took over California for his Til Death battle rap event, but that he also kept hold of the Billboard charts. Certified Lover Boy has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

This is the fifth time that CLB took over the top of the charts. For the week, the album sold 74,000 equivalent album units, with 73,000 coming from streaming, less than 1,000 from album sales, and less than 1,000 from track units. The official total for the album is 1,516,000 units.