Kodak shows his generous side again and donates to survivors of breast cancer.

On Tuesday, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, says he wanted these ladies to feel special since some of them are still fighting cancer.

The Florida rapper spent the day honoring the women who battled breast cancer with gifts and celebrated their never ending fight.

Kodak told WPLG, “I know they’ll appreciate it. Show these women they’re queens, they’re strong, and they’re going to get through it. Pray with them, we’re going to get through it together.”

According to NBC Miami, Kapri teamed with local radio host Supa Cindy to hand out wigs, cash, a personal journal and a note from Kodak himself to more than 20 women.

The gesture was well-received by the women in attendance, with many suggesting it encourages them to keep fighting.

Taressa Hall is a three-year breast cancer survivor and says she appreciates the attention survivors and fighters receive during the month of October.

“It makes me continue to fight it encourages me to go through this journey. Continue this journey, and it encourages me to be a witness to other people. We all can survive and we all we get this together.” Hall shared.

Check out a clip from the event below.

Supa Cindy shared on Instagram, “Today was such a BLESSING!! Kodak’s heart is SO HUGE and to help women who are such fighters felt INCREDIBLE.”

The “Before I Go” rapper recently made news for his donation of $20K to the child of a police officer, who died of COVID-19.

