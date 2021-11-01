Hip Hop fanatics from all around made their way to Rolling Loud in New York City. This year’s lineup included names like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, and more. Unfortunately, as is the case with most music festivals, some artists flopped their set, including OTF Founder, Lil Durk.

XXL posted a Tweet showing a huge crowd of angry fans, some of whom began throwing their water bottles in the direction of the stage after they figured out that the “OTF” artist wouldn’t be performing.

Fans threw bottles at the stage after Lil Durk never showed up for his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/Rs3A287jha — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 29, 2021

Fans respond to the viral video of the angry crowd, “Not gonna lie I’ve been a Durk fan for a minute but since he got his fame the past year the way he doing crowds is kinda weird especially after the last few concerts where he straight up said he wasn’t feeling the energy. Like he get paid extra for a good vibe.”

Another video of the festival was posted by a patron who provided a better view of the stage being hit with bottles and added, “@lildurk could of at least had his people say something came up.”

Here’s a better view smh @lildurk could of at least had his people say something came up 😩 pic.twitter.com/5r2sRM20NY — Anaaintshit (@anaaintshit) October 29, 2021

Other conspiracies claim that Durk may have avoided Rolling Loud after hearing about Fetty Wap being detained on festival grounds. The “Trap Queen” rapper was charged, along with five others, for the distribution of over 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and never made it to his set as a result.

Another possibility is that The Voice is avoiding the spotlight until the controversy surrounding OTF affiliate Doodie Lo and sexual assault allegations made towards him dies down. Lil Durk has been receiving a lot of criticism for failing to address allegations that Doodie Lo sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s son.