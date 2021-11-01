As the story of The Flenory brothers, Southwest T and Big Meech, continue to wow viewers in the new Starz BMF series produced by 50 Cent, a new photo of the real Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has surfaced on the web, keeping the spirit of the Black Mafia Family saga alive.

A twitter user by the name of @wiseguysiri, who was apparently locked up with Meech during his current 30-year federal sentence, posted a pic of the two together, while captioning the pic, “Coming in contact with “A Living Legend” had a profound on my outlook at life. Free Big Meech, until next time Homie! #bmf #bigmeech #starz #mob #mafia #gang #gangland #boss“.

Fif shared a message from Meech wityh his IG followers, saying, “KEEP IN TOUCH SO WE CAN TALK ABOUT THE 3RD AND 4TH EPISODE AND WHATEVER YOU OUT THERE GOING ALL POSITIVE VIBES. I REALLY LOVE 50 FOR HELPING US MAKE ALL THIS HAPPEN FOR US IT’S LIKE HE THE ONLY ONE TO SINCERELY COME THRU AND PUT US ON THE 100% LEGITIMATE SUCCESSFUL PATH AND HE NEVER OWED US SH*T BUT GAVE US ‘EVERYTHING’ WHEN ALMOST ALL THE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINERS I’VE KNOWN MOST OF MY LIFE NEVER SPOKE UP OR HELPED US GET ON THE PATH TO LEGITIMACY! WHAT 50 HAS DONE FOR US TO ME IS ‘PRICELESS’ AND THERES NOTHING WE MEANING YOU AND I WON’T DO FOR HIM EVER IF NEEDED! I LOVE YOU SON WITH ALL MY HEART 4LIFE & DEATH YOUR DAD THE REAL BIG MEECH B.M.F. IMMORTAL!”

