OTF Founder Lil Durk Facing Backlash For Not Addressing The Matter

Doodie Lo’s ex FTN Bae has shared horrible allegations involving the rapper and her son. On October 27th the rapper took to Instagram to share a post detailing what happened, including a tearful voice note of her son explaining what happened.

“August 6th I had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3-year-old cousin,” her caption began. “Once I left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus.”

Advertisement

Also in the post, Bae shared that her child had seemingly regressed and had been soiling his underwear for the last two months, prompting her to put him back in diapers. On October 1st, he reportedly opened up to his mom about what allegedly happened when he was alone with Doodie Lo.

“While I’m patiently waiting for the police to complete [their] investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him and should talk to [their] kids,” FBN Bae continued.

Since the allegations were released on social media, listeners all over the internet have been taking FTN Bae’s side and rebuking the OTF rapper. Fans took to Twitter to call out Lil Durk insisting he should kick Doodie Lo out of OTF but Lil Durk is yet to respond.

Read some of the Tweets by angry fans below:

Not people on the shaderoom comments mad because people want @lildurk to hold HIS ARTIST accountable for his actions. He needs to fire and get that man off his label. It’s ashame that innocent people die around durk but the pedo lives 🤔 fuck doodie lo pic.twitter.com/ch7xBURZiz — Shelly Luv (@ShellseaPeebody) October 28, 2021

@lildurk ur dirty ass is cancelled why u got pedos on ur payroll like Doodie Lo? Fuck you and india cosmetics — JESUS WEPT (@cybersadist) October 28, 2021

lil durk better not post nun of doodie lo — kai (@notkayitsKAI) October 28, 2021

LIL DURK NEED TO DROP DOODIE LO IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!!!!!!! — pretti bria 😘 (@Onlyonebri2) October 28, 2021

I hope @lildurk addresses doodie lo. He needs to be loud about this just like he is about snitches. Niggas get real quiet when a pedo is involved. I’m sure he didn’t know about this sick shit so I’ll def give him the benefit of the doubt. Do the right think durk. He gotta go — Litebright101 (@litebright101) October 28, 2021

It’s Lil Durk PR flooding us with top 10 list and those French remarks to detour from the fact Doodie Lo, his artist sexual abused his Gf 5 Y/O son!! Wake that up 🗣 — You must have me mistaken for ya mother hoe (@rebeccashelbyyy) October 28, 2021

@lildurk you putting Doodie lo in the dirt right????? https://t.co/703Vaghfgw — aviva ✨ (@theonlysogodly) October 28, 2021