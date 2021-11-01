Fans of both Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi may have been brought to nostalgia for a moment following this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in NYC. During Carti’s performance, the “Sky” rapper brought out Lil Uzi Vert and welcomed him with a big hug before proceeding to perform their collab single, “Shoota.”

The two rappers public feud shocked fans over four years ago after Uzi made the announcement that the dynamic duo was no longer on good terms, resulting in him pulling out of their planned 16*29 tour. Following the announcement, Carti and Uzi began to throw shots at each other online to which Uzi claimed eventually turned into real blows.

Now it’s safe to say that the two have put the beef behind them as the two reunited on stage. Rolling Loud joined in on the celebration with a picture of the link-up on their Twitter captioned, “FEELS LIKE 2017.”

Would you be here for new Uzi and Carti music? Check out the link up below.