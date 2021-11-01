SOURCE SPORTS: Donald Trump Goes Viral At The World Series While Doing The “Tomahawk Chop”

Former President Donald Trump went viral on Saturday night for his actions at the World Series. Trump attended Game 4 of the World Series, which was played at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. The Braves entered the game leading the Houston Astros 2-1 in the series. They also appeared to have the support of the former US president.

Trump also went viral for doing the Tomahawk Chop while at the game.

Appears that the @Braves “Tomahawk Chop” just received a Complete and Total Endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/NDlijmJqyr — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 31, 2021

Trump doing the chop pic.twitter.com/EWYJujgvtM — Sam Ann 🐈 (@samannraven) October 31, 2021

The Tomahawk Chop is a chant and arm action used by fans during games in support of their team. Many have claimed that the chop is done in a racist tone against the Native American community. The chop is believed to have originated at Florida State University, whose nickname is the Seminoles. Kansas City Chiefs fans have done the chop, as have Braves fans since the 1990s.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the gesture earlier in the week. He said the Braves had the support of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who are based in North Carolina, about three hours from Atlanta.

“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community,” Manfred said Tuesday.