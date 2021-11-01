Alex Rodriguez is saying all the right things to the media, but many in Minnesota believes he wants to move the Minnesota Timberwolves to Seattle. That appears to include one notable icon from the Timberwolves’ past.

Retired Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett spoke this week with Sopan Deb of the New York Times and addressed the new ownership group in Minnesota.

“I actually think I’ve been hearing whispers that A-Rod is actually going to take the Timberwolves to Seattle,” said Garnett. “So we’ll see. I don’t know … No one wants to see the Wolves leave Minneapolis, but you know, it’s business. I would never want the Timberwolves to leave Minneapolis and Minnesota. I think that team means a lot to that state.”

Garnett, who spent 14 career seasons with the Timberwolves added that he has not personally spoken with Rodriguez or co-owner Marc Lore. The former NBA MVP was originally in the bidding to buy the team with his own ownership group but said in the interview that “that opportunity has passed.”

Rodriguez and Lore are now limited partners with the Timberwolves after agreeing to a $1.5 billion purchase price from current owner Glen Taylor. They will take full ownership of the team in 2023. Expect this topic of concern to not go away anytime soon.