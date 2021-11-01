Swizz Beatz has offered some kind words for JAY-Z following Hov’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While acknowledging how big an honor it is for Jay, Swizz would also thank him for taking a shot in working with him.

“This brother gave me a shot at 18 to work with him,” Swizz Beatz wrote. “Since then we’ve made endless anthems plus a Grammy. But also since then my brother became a true Black Rockstar. Congrats on being inducted into the #rocknrollhalloffame. Brooklyn y’all did it. I’m so proud to see this growth and achievement this levels up the entire culture. Congrats Shawn Carter the Great.”

You can see the full post below.

