According to a report from TMZ, Teyana Taylor’s Hollywood Halloween bash last night was brought to an abrupt halt after three men tried to rob a group of women who were standing outside of the party.

According to police, three women were standing outside of the Sunset Room when three armed robbers made an attempt to rob the women outside of the venue. The assailants struck one of the women with a gun, while the club’s security tried to intervene.

The guard exchanged shots with one of the would-be robbers, but no one was injured in the shooting. The robbers escaped, which brought an abrupt end to Taylor’s party.

TheSource.com will update this story with details as they develop.