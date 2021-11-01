Yesterday, Kanye West showed and proved his continued support of troubled rocker Marilyn Manson as the Hip Hop/fashion mogul brought out Manson during Sunday Service and even let the rock n’ roll legend lead a prayer during the ceremony.

With everyone on stage wearing white, West and Manson stood with the choir and bowed towards each other before prayer.

marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west pic.twitter.com/rDFUza5lvn — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

Justin Beiber was also there to share the spiritual moment, getting on the mic to share his testimony at Sunday Service, but for only a moment before re-donning his white hood.

Advertisement

Manson’s presence became a spectacle due to his recent sexual assault allegations, where several women have accused the rocker of sexual assault and abuse going back years. Manson has denied all allegations.