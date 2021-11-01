Wale pulled up on Drinks Champs and would talk a bevy of topics and would address his decision to leave Roc Nation.

Wale, fresh off the release of Folarin II, would detail there is no beef between any of the Roc Nation management, instead, detailing the decision came via a misunderstanding and a personal meltdown.

“I was in the Hov cycle for a long time,” Wale said. “There was a time that I was on tour with J. Cole. At the time, I was opening for him. They said it was a co-headlining tour, but whatever, I was opening for him, and it was an elaborate stage and this that and the third.

“And somebody in my circle told me, ‘You’re losing 5 grand every time you get on stage. Not only are you’re not breaking even, you’re losing money.’ Me, at that point in my life, I forget what city we was in but I was on the bus and I got an offer to do a tour with two other artists. And I wanted to go with Cole because that’s my brother and we just did the Hov tour.”

Wale would then state he couldn’t fathom how he lost money when he was constantly booked. “I could literally be hosting clubs and making this a night. I just had a meltdown for real and I remember whatever city I was in, there were three days left and I just quit the tour. I just quit.”

He would go on to detail it’s been all love, Jay’s still his idol and rapper but “I was just a little bit early in this shit though.”