Aaron Rodgers is all in on Bitcoin. The superstar Green Bay Packers MVP has announced that he will take a portion of his salary and convert to Bitcoin.
“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp. They’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time.”
He would go on to announce that he would give away $1 million in Bitcoin in partnership with Cashapp.
For a bit of Hip-Hop to this story, here is Aaron Rodgers dressed as John Wick shooting a fake gun to a Pooh Shiesty song.