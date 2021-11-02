Aaron Rodgers to Take a Portion of His Salary in Bitcoin

Aaron Rodgers is all in on Bitcoin. The superstar Green Bay Packers MVP has announced that he will take a portion of his salary and convert to Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp. They’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time.”

He would go on to announce that he would give away $1 million in Bitcoin in partnership with Cashapp.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.



To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

