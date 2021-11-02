With her new album looming, Adele has released the tracklist for her new album, 30.

The release is set for Nov. 19 and currently has a single available for fans in “Easy On Me.”

Adele reveals new special will include sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele is gearing up to debut some of her latest work during “an extraordinary concert performance” next month.

CBS announced Monday the Grammy-winning singer is in the process of filming a two-hour primetime special in Los Angeles titled, “Adele: One Night Only.”

The television special will include some of her biggest hits, as well as “the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.”

During the show, the songstress will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

The network noted the televised conversation with Oprah will be wide-ranging, covering the stories behind her songs, weight loss and raising her son.

This will be Oprah’s second major primetime special of 2021. The media giant, made waves in March when she interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the couple’s sensational exit from the British royal family.

The special is being produced by James Corden and Ben Winston’s Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

The 2-hour long special is slated to broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Will you be tuning in? Share your thoughts with us on social media.