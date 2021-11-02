Cardi B has been announced as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards. The show, hosted by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC, will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21.

This is the first time that Cardi will serve as a host, leading music’s hottest night of the year through showstopping performances and moments.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ stated Cardi B. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

In her career, Cardi has won five AMAs and performed I Like It” in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Cardi B will join a long lineage of global superstar AMA hosts – Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson.