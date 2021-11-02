Ever since the “death” of the Roc-A-Fella Records dynasty, the label’s former co-owners, Jay-Z and Dame Dash, have had nothing but harsh words for each other, but after this weekeend’s Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame induction, Hov seemed to have buried the hatchet with Dash.

Jay shouted out his former label owner, saying, “I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments..”

Dame responded with gracious acceptance of Jay’s recognition, responding the next day, saying,

“It was beautiful,” he said of Jay’s shoutout. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch], I’ll spin one back. I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me. Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it.”

The reconciliation almost didn’t happen. This summer, the two were embroiled in another rift after Jay-Z’s lawyer filed a lawsuit against Dame Dash for trying to auction off Jay’s debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT this past summer. Dash denied the allegations, claiming that he only wanted to sell his third of the Roc-A-Fella Records dynasty.