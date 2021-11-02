Cardi B went to Instagram to show off her icy and very pricey gift that she received from DJ Khaled from Pristine Jewelers in NYC the official unofficial jewelers to the starts and where Khaled and Cardi both shop for their major diamond pieces. In the Insta video, Cardi says she previously asked Pristine Jewelers for the bracelet and told them, she would be back for it at another time. When pristine got wind that DJ. Khaled was looking for a gift for Cardi, the reason unknown, they tipped him off and the rest is gift-giving history.

The forever grateful Cardi gave us a glimpse of the bracelet on Instagram with the caption- “Wow like the most beautiful bracelet I ever seen in my life!!!!! Omggg thank you @djkhaled for this beautiful bracelet.I’m sooo thankful and lost of words. @pristine_jewelers you outdid yourself with this one !” Take a look at the bracelet and let us know what you think in the comments.