FaZe Clan is teaming with McDonald’s to change Friendsgiving as you know it. The two are teaming to let gamers celebrate with their online friends across the country.

The FaZe Clan, and McDonald’s USA the digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming, are joining forces to host the first-ever Friendsgaming: a juicy new tradition, inspired by the undeniable way McDonald’s just hits different during an intense gaming session.

Fans can celebrate Friendsgaming with McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches – southern style fried chicken favorites, always cooked to crispy, juicy and tender perfection. Friendsgaming will officially kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sat. Nov. 20, with a special live Twitch stream on FaZe Swagg’s channel, starring FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Booya and FaZe Santana.

Advertisement

For you to participate, grab your gaming gang, order your Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, unbox your exclusive McDonald’s x FaZe Clan gaming gear and tune in to watch the legends have a Friendsgaming feast live from their living room, while reminiscing on their friendship and playing one of their favorite games.

To help fans, The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack includes:

A special McDelivery DoorDash code* that allows gamers to fuel-up for Friendsgaming on Nov. 20 with up to three of their favorite McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Medium World Famous Fries®, and a Medium Soft Drink

A Headset stand to hang and display your gaming headphones

A Phone holder to keep your device plugged in and within arm’s reach

Custom FaZe Clan x McDonald’s controller and keyboard decals

Extra crispy textured controller grip decals for no-slip handling

And a custom Friendsgaming insulated carrier bag to keep food warm while your hands are busy owning your friends on the controllers.

The pack drops Nov. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET at CCSFriendsgaming.com