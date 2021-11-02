Gucci Mane is known for breaking new artists into the limelight for over a decade. Many of these artists took the Gucci co-sign and created successful careers, while others experienced a different faith due to difficult life circumstances.

The “So Icy” rapper took to Twitter to express his frustration demanding freedom for some of his current and former mentees Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Ralo, and Yung Mal.

Rolling Stone recently reported that Pooh Shiesty told a federal judge that he intended to accept a plea deal from prosecutors in a case involving allegations he shot a man in Florida during a hotel altercation last year. Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars since June, beginning his sentence at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, then he was later transferred to FDC Miami, a federal prison after he was indicted on federal-level charges.

Ralo is currently serving jail time after being arrested for marijuana trafficking in 2018 and faces approximately eight years behind bars. Recently Ralo has been making public requests himself with the support of others on his behalf. Gucci Mane decided to join the Free Ralo Movement, a group of artists who wrote to President Biden and demanded that his former protégé Ralo be released immediately. He was joined in this endeavor by influential artists in the industry like Drake, Meek Mill, and Killer Mike. As of now, there is no information on the request being considered.

Check out Gucci’s Twitter Demands Below:

His fans, as well as the fans of his artists, are supporting the simple and yet powerful tweets made by the rapper. A few weeks ago Gucci Mane hosted a private dinner in Atlanta to celebrate the release of his “So Icy Boyz” compilation album he released on October 15 to showcase his newest signees. Gucci Mane is always looking for new young talent to help give exposure to.