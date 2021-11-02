Brooklyn Rap Royalty, ¼ of Slaughterhouse, Joell Ortiz, will return on 11-12-21 with his deepest and most personal solo-album to date with Autograph.

Autograph includes appearances and production from Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz and Namir Blade among others.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork,” Joell laments. “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

Today, Joell released the second single, “In My Feelings,” from Autograph which is now available. “I’m in my feelings ya’ll pardon, I feel like Oakley in the Garden.” Stream the new single and hear Joell vent, and recall his story as only he can; Shady Records, Slaughterhouse, Eminem. A history lesson in three-minutes.

“In My Feelings” is exactly that. Audio venting and reminding everyone who I am, my story and how I’m still turning pages” Joell stresses. “My pen moving over Heatmakerz production. No hook. Just real talk.”