Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more.

Before the party, Hot Girl Meg released her latest offering, Something For Thee Hotties. The release brings in infamous freestyles and never before heard singles. Meg called the new album a gift that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” This is Megan’s first drop of 2021, following the Gold-certified album Good News.

The new release is 20 tracks deep with one feature in Juicy J. Freestyles include the “Bless The Booth” and “Megan Monday” freestyles. You can tap into the full release below.

