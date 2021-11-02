Nike has unveiled the 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniforms that invite a new generation of fans to the league.

Nike’s partnership with the NBA, which began in 2017, is now intersecting with the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season (and with the WNBA’s historic 25th season having recently concluded) to continue to move hoops culture forward with a creative expression on the court.

The Nike NBA City Edition continues the yearly tradition of exploring how a city’s zip code influences the core basketball fandom.

This year, the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms use both time and place as inspirations, highlighting some of the unforgettable moments across each franchise, from expansions to player performances to club titles.

You can view some of the new threads below and the full set of the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms here.