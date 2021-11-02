To mark the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month in the US, SoundCloud is celebrating the history made on the platform every day — past, present, and future. From the trailblazers who carved their own paths on SoundCloud such as Chance the Rapper, Denzel Curry, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and Smokepurpp, to the next wave stars breaking down boundaries, KenTheMan, Cico P, and BIGBABYGUCCI.

Kicking off today, SoundCloud is debuting exclusive “Selected By” playlists curated and introduced by artists who created their own SoundCloud sound, available now is Smokepurpp, fast-rising artists KenTheMan and Snubbalito, followed by Denzel Curry, Yung Fazo, and more. Additional playlists curated by SoundCloud include, MAKING HISTORY: Trailblazers of Hip-Hop on SoundCloud, PLUGG: New Plugg Music, DIASPORA: African Diaspora Rap, RARE: New Weird Rap, THE LOOKOUT: Tomorrow’s Rap Hits, and THE COME UP: Emerging MCs and Lyricists.

SoundCloud is also launching a multi-city billboard campaign paying tribute to original ‘day ones’, today’s top artists who started their careers on SoundCloud, Denzel Curry, Chance the Rapper, A Boogie, and Lil Yachty in the cities where their signature sounds were developed and their fandoms first formed. Rolling out today in South Florida are billboards spotlighting Denzel Curry’s early single “Dark & Violent” that put him on the map. Additional billboard roll-outs throughout the month will include Chance the Rapper’s debut mixtape “10 Day” written, recorded, and uploaded to SoundCloud from his hometown of Chicago, Bronx-born rapper A Boogie’s key SoundCloud drop “Temporary” in NYC, and Lil Yachty’s viral track that introduced his signature trap sound “One Night” in ATL.

SoundCloud’s socials will spotlight SoundCloud ‘greats’ including, Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Nasty and unforgettable innovators lost too soon such as Lil Peep and Juice WRLD. Inspired by influential hip-hop culture magazine covers, the artwork celebrates personal milestones from their first-ever upload to their top fan cities.