The Los Angeles Rams are going all in to try to win a Super Bowl now. The Denver Broncos have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Rams, Miller’s agent confirmed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are giving up a 2022 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick in the deal.

Comp update: Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller, per sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Miller is playing out the final year of a six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2016 season. Miller is beloved in Denver, not just for what he does on the field, but what he does off. He founded Von’s Vision Foundation, which provides children in Denver with free eye exams and glasses, and has done events in the Denver community for years. Miller got emotional talking to the media on his way out of the Broncos facility.

Just got an emotional @VonMiller on trade. Hard to see him go. He was still a little numb. #Broncos #Denver7 will post more later as well pic.twitter.com/0s6medE69o — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 1, 2021

“[I’ll] Always have Super Bowl 50,” Miller said. “Seeing the pictures when I was walking out, it made me tear up. We’ve always got Super Bowl 50, always got Broncos Country.”

Now pairing Miller with Aaron Donald, the Rams have one of the most dominating pass rushes in the NFL.