Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a gunshot wound over the weekend, but fortunately, it sounds like he will be fine.

The Ravens announced on Monday that Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was hit in the leg with a stray bullet on Sunday night. Harrison was in Cleveland at the time and was taken to a local hospital.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh touched on the situation during his press conference on Monday. He said he was grateful that Harrison was not seriously injured.

"Very grateful that he's okay."

Coach Harbaugh on Malik Harrison: pic.twitter.com/A8SyzIn1KX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

Harrison was drafted in the third round by the Ravens last year. The former Ohio State star has not missed a game in his first two NFL seasons, and he has 22 total tackles this year. At this point, Harrison has to be feeling blessed that his career and life are still intact.