Travis Scott Previews New Verse Off Upcoming Album ‘Utopia’ At Rolling Loud NYC

Astroworld Festival returns this Friday.

Travis Scott delivers another memorable moment at Rolling Loud NYC sharing a preview verse off the upcoming album, Utopia, in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday (Oct. 31).

Travis scott previewed some new music at rolling loud shit was fire #RollingLoudNYC pic.twitter.com/6DxX3yT1fL — Jason (@sunsetriots) October 31, 2021

The new verse is off the anticipated album’s only teased track, “Escape Plan.” Utopia follows Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, which spawned a collection of hit songs, like “Sicko Mode,” “Stargazing” and “Butterfly Effect.” Utopia will be Scott’s third album.

Rolling Loud NYC featured headlining performances from J.Cole, 50 Cent, Lil Baby with surprise guests. The three-day event produced several unforgettable moments in music history, including the reunion of Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

Scott revealed the lineup for the third annual Astroworld festival last week with a roster that includes a wide variety of larger-than-life performers that includes Lil Baby, Bad Bunny, Young Thug, Baby Keem and Earth, Wind & Fire.