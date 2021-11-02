XXXTENTACION’s single, “SAD!” is officially RIAA Diamond Certified. The single has sold 10 million units, announced by Virgin Music Label and Artist Services President, Jacqueline Saturn.

“SAD!” is now one of 64 singles to go diamond. The single was released before the death of XXX in 2018.

The award was accepted by his mother Cleo Benard and his manager Solomon Sounds at the artist’s former home in South Florida.

In presenting the award, Saturn said, “This award stands for the indelible impact that XXX and his music had on his millions of fans. We are proud to present this award to his mother, Cleo, and manager, Solomon, on the RIAA’s behalf.”

Cleo added, “What is real will prosper, and thank you to all the fans for your continued support.”

Solomon Sounds said, “WOW, a testament to the millions of lives Jahseh touched all over the world.”

Written by Onfroy and produced by John Cunningham “SAD!” was originally released via the artist’s label, Bad Vibes Forever, through Virgin Music. The single hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on the week beginning June 25, 2018.