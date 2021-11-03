The crack of Jorge Soler’s bat for a three-run homer was a tease of what was to come as the Atlanta Braves have won the World Series.

The 446-foot home run will be one of the best highlights in the history of the Braves franchise and is a key moment in the franchise’s first championship since 1995. The Braves wrapped up the series with a 7-0 Game 6 win over the Houston Astros.

This was the third time the Astros made it to the World Series in the last five years. ESPN notes, in 2017 the Astros won but were scarred by a cheating scandal. In 2019, the Astros blew a series lead to the Washington Nationals and this loss to the Braves.

Following his three-run smash into the crowd, Soler was named World Series MVP.