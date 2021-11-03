BJ the Chicago Kid has released his new single “Making Me Mad,” the opening single of his new EP, Three, arriving on M.A.F.E. Music.

The single and EP caps the latest run of BH Wednesdays. The single is produced by Social House and is flute-heavy, detailing the moments in a relationship when you have a partner that thrives off toxicity. Three is led by his “BJ Wednesday’s” singles “Smooth” and “6 Months” and showcases the singer at his best vocally, sonically and lyrically to say the least.

BJ said of the release, “It feels good to be independent and finally be able to give my fans the music I’ve been making closer to the time it’s been created. It’s an empowering feeling because I think as artists often by the time a project comes out, we have emotionally detached from it. Three is special because this is very much my current takes or feelings on love and relationships instead of my thoughts from 1 to 2 years ago!”

You can tap into the single and the full EP below.