Many Disneyland goers in China this past weekend may have had quite the experience in the Magic Kingdom after a single guest at the amusement park tested positive for COVID-19, causing more than 30,000 guests to be forcibly locked inside until taking a COVID test.

After being tested, guests would be shuttled away from the company’s second-largest park on buses to a nearby hotel where they would self-isolate.

While over 30,000 may have had a different day than they had planned, after hours of being locked down, it has been reported that no one tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Advertisement

Since the scare, the park has remained closed and is safely planning a time to reopen. In efforts to accommodate visitors who were affected by the shock, Shanghai Disneyland reportedly said they would “refund tickets and notify guests as soon as there was a confirmed date for resumption of activities.” Check out footage of the mayhem below.