DJ Quik Threatens To Sue Keefe D Over Accusation He Was Involved In Biggie’s Death

After a now viral interview where suspected killer of Notorious B.I.G. Keefe D implies that legendary West Coast producer DJ Quik was a part of the plot to kill Biggie, Quik “quickly” responded to the accusation with a little more than just “it wasn’t me”.

Keefe explained how he believed that DJ Quik and a L.A. radio personality named “Theo” set up B.I.G. to be killed and that Biggie would still be alive if Diddy didn’t call off their security detail for the night.

“He showed up with them Blood dudes,” Keefe D said. “My homies was out and was like, ‘Them n***** are here.’ I went and relayed the messages that DJ Quik and the dude Theo — he was a radio personality back then — was down there with them dudes. That’s where the s*** went down.”

HipHopDX posted a clip of Keefe’s interview, which prompted a response from Quik, saying, “I’m feeling real litigious right now.”