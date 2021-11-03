According to a report from The New York Times, former NYPD Capt. and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has been elected as New York City’s 110th mayor, making him the second Black mayor chosen by the people in the history of the Big Apple.

The 61-year-old becomes only the second Black person to be elected Mayor of New York after David Dinkins, who led the city from 1990 to 1993. Adams, who defeated several progressive candidates in the Democratic primary, has pledged to cut government inefficiency and made public safety a central part of his campaign.

Adams is set to take office January 1 after his landslide win last night over Republican candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa. Adams thanked his supporters shortly after his victory was projected, saying, “We are so divided right now and we’re missing the beauty of our diversity. Today, we take of the intramural jersey and put on one jersey: Team New York.”

Adams was born in Brownsville, Brooklyn in 1960 and spoke during the campaign about growing up in poverty. He decided to join the NYPD in an effort to change the force from within, Adams said, after being beaten by officers when he was 15 years old.

dams urged unity and told his story as a working-class child who grew up to become mayor. “Tonight, New Yorkers have chosen one of their own,” Adams, said in his victory speech. “I am you.”