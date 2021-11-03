Jay-Z. You were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. What are you going to do next? Join Instagram.

Hip-hop legend Jay-Z has joined Instagram.



He follows only one person.



It's Beyonce. pic.twitter.com/l2gmEAeWJR — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) November 3, 2021

MORE: ICYMI: JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway the Machine Team Together for New Song “King Kong Riddim”

After accepting his induction last Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, the billionaire mogul created an Insta Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 2) with the first post showcasing g a poster of his new co-produced Netflix film The Harder They Fall, which drops Wednesday (Nov.3) on the streaming platform. Verified immediately, the 51-year-old businessman racked up over 800,000 followers in mere hours with 1.3 million by day’s end. He follows a single account — his wife, of course, Beyonce.

Advertisement

Jay-Z has joined and deactivated an Instagram account before, but like before, both celebrities and fans alike follow the official account, instantly, sharing the news of his social media arrival with their followers. Jigga was welcomed by the culture’s biggest names, including Peter Rosenberg, ASAP Ferg, Jaden Smith, Fat Joe, and Mark Zuckerberg himself.

See various reactions to Jay-Z’s Instagram below.

I was Jay-Z first follower on Instagram. — . (@Jmswishh) November 3, 2021

Be sure to follow my big bro Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter on Instagram. — Peeje👍🏻 (@PeejeT) November 3, 2021

Jay-Z’s on Instagram — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) November 3, 2021

Not Jay-Z got a Instagram and now I’m following him because JAY-Z GOT A INSTAGRAM!!! — 🐝 (@Lavish___Savage) November 3, 2021

Jay-Z creating an Instagram to advertise a new film on Netflix is the brilliant marketing tactics I love to see — GELILA (@gelilalworku) November 3, 2021

JAY-Z and Beyoncé ONLY following each other on Instagram is the cutest thing ever 😭🙏

Note: (Jay-Z really became the first person in the world to be followed by Beyoncé on Instagram. She hasn’t followed anyone since she made the account in 2012.) pic.twitter.com/JkcK81vqLK — B7 Alive (@SlaYonceknowIes) November 3, 2021

damn beyoncé finally gave jay-z permission to have instagram — caramel (@hespideylestark) November 3, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg welcomes JAY-Z to Instagram pic.twitter.com/cAdxCAe1AA — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) November 3, 2021

UPDATE: Jay-Z breaks HISTORICAL records and becomes the first person to be followed by Beyoncé on Instagram! https://t.co/EMGNlTLDqa — JÚNIOR (@eujuninho__) November 3, 2021

The fact that Jay-Z only follows Beyoncé on Instagram and she doesn’t follow him is very on brand hahaha — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 3, 2021

MORE: Dame Dash Ready To Dead Beef With Jay-Z After Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Shout Out

It wasn’t a coincidence that the new account launch aligned with the release of Jay-Z’s new film. A black western starring Idris Elba, Johanthan Majors and Regina King released the film’s motion picture soundtrack last Friday (Oct. 29), which features new music from Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, Seal, Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z-himself. Read the film’s synopsis below.

When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge.

Follow Jay-Z on Instagram, here.

Check out the trailer for The Harder They Fall and stream the complete soundtrack below.

Watch The Harder They Fall, streaming now on Netflix.