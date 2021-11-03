Jay-Z. You were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. What are you going to do next? Join Instagram.
MORE: ICYMI: JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway the Machine Team Together for New Song “King Kong Riddim”
After accepting his induction last Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, the billionaire mogul created an Insta Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 2) with the first post showcasing g a poster of his new co-produced Netflix film The Harder They Fall, which drops Wednesday (Nov.3) on the streaming platform. Verified immediately, the 51-year-old businessman racked up over 800,000 followers in mere hours with 1.3 million by day’s end. He follows a single account — his wife, of course, Beyonce.
Jay-Z has joined and deactivated an Instagram account before, but like before, both celebrities and fans alike follow the official account, instantly, sharing the news of his social media arrival with their followers. Jigga was welcomed by the culture’s biggest names, including Peter Rosenberg, ASAP Ferg, Jaden Smith, Fat Joe, and Mark Zuckerberg himself.
See various reactions to Jay-Z’s Instagram below.
MORE: Dame Dash Ready To Dead Beef With Jay-Z After Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Shout Out
It wasn’t a coincidence that the new account launch aligned with the release of Jay-Z’s new film. A black western starring Idris Elba, Johanthan Majors and Regina King released the film’s motion picture soundtrack last Friday (Oct. 29), which features new music from Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, Seal, Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z-himself. Read the film’s synopsis below.
When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge.
Follow Jay-Z on Instagram, here.
Check out the trailer for The Harder They Fall and stream the complete soundtrack below.
Watch The Harder They Fall, streaming now on Netflix.