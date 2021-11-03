Kelly Rowland stopped us all in mid-scroll as she modeled a Leopard print dress by Rat and Boa. The video clip was simply captioned🖤🐆purrr. Black Twitter and her 11.9 million followers on IG went crazy immediately flooded her comments with tons of fire and heart emojis. Chloe Bailey commented with “GORGEOUS, while Lala responded with “Wait a damn minute‼️‼️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥u just wanted to break the internet today!!!.” Kelly looked absolutely stunning! It was the face, the hair, the skin, the dress, and the glow for me. Kelly paired the look with bright red lips, soft flowing waves created with T3 micro iron, hoop earrings, and rings by Loita Jewelry, and a sheen on her skin that gave her that “damn girl you look fabulous” glow. Kelly definitely understood the assignment, take a look her the Instagram-breaking clip below.