Latin artist Kerr Yen, a collaborator of platinum artists Ñejo, Anonimus, Chucky73, and J Alvarez was robbed by armed men at gunpoint in front of a recording studio.

After shots were fired the subject could be seen in a video fleeing in a gray-colored pickup. The robber was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with cropped hair and a black shirt and blue jeans.

The Puerto Rican rapper is signed with Ikon Music and was in the Miami area for a music video over the weekend.

