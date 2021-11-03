Lil Nas X detailed his experience with the “Wall Street Journal” as the publication recently bestowed him their Innovator Award. In the music industry, it is common for artists and entertainers to dabble in certain substances for inspiration, marijuana being the most common. The “Montero” rapper admitted to using Psychedelics while working on his No. 1 album, Montero. Recently the rapper-singer was featured in the Wall Street Journal to highlight his recognition of receiving the publication’s Innovator Award.

In the interview with WSJ, Lil Nas admitted that a “pivotal moment” during the creation of his album took place when he decided to try psychedelic mushrooms for the very first time. Lil Nas continued telling the publication that he had two friends, sober, by his side throughout the day that they made sure he was attended to and helped through the process. He reportedly didn’t work on any music, but he did converse about all aspects of his life while wandering from the pool to the hot tub. Lil Nas X claimed to have enjoyed his experience and added that “it allowed him to push past lots of lingering feelings of self-consciousness.”

“I was able to open up a lot,” he continued. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put them into my music. I actually did that for the first time.” While reflecting on controversies over his sexuality, the rapper believes that people need to address the root causes of their discomfort.

Advertisement

“You take certain things like kissing a guy on stage: I know that’s going to be something that’s talked about. But let’s get into the root cause of why it’s being talked about.”