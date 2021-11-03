According to a report from Rolling Stone, there has been no plea agreement made for Tory Lanez in his assault with a semiautomatic weapon in the shooting of famed rap queen Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite several attempts at reaching a plea deal before the November 3 deadline, his attorneys have now agreed to a preliminary hearing which is scheduled for December 14.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” said Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged.”

Tory Lanez is being charged with two violent felonies, both of which could land him over 20 years in prison.