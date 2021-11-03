On Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control granted Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine approval for use in children 5 to 11.

According to CNBC, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky authorized the vaccine after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices unanimously recommended that children are eligible to get the vaccine. Vaccines for kids 5 to 11 are expected to begin immediately.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” Dr. Walensky said in a statement. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children ages 5–11 be vaccinated against #COVID19.



The COVID-19 vaccine authorized for this group is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.



More: https://t.co/cX2X5nMns7 — CDC (@CDCgov) November 3, 2021

Children will not be given the same dosage as those 12 and up. Children will instead get one-third the dose adults are given. Children will still have to get 2 doses, with the second shot being given at least 3 weeks after the initial shot.