Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is currently in jail and facing multiple felony charges after being involved in a crash that killed a woman.

The 22-year-old receiver and a female passenger were injured after he slammed his Chevrolet Corvette into the rear of a Toyota Rav 4 in a residential area miles away from the Las Vegas Strip near 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN reports.

The Toyota burst into flames, killing both the driver and her dog. Police state Ruggs “showed signs of impairment” and now faces felony driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. Probation is not an option if convicted on the first charge and carries up to 20 years in prison. Reckless driving does have a probation option but also carries one to six years in prison.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”