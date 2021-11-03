Saweetie is taking her talents to Saturday Night. The Icy Girl will make her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 20. The episode will be hosted by Simu Liu.

Saweetie would share the announcement from SNL on her Instagram Story with the comment “#IcySeason.”

Last month, Saweetie let fans know just because you go to a basketball game with someone it doesn’t mean they are dating. The Internet spotted Saweetie courtside with Roddy Ricch and fans immediately wondered was that the coming-out party for a new Hip-Hop couple.

Saweetie & Roddy Ricch was spotted at The Lakers Game Together. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQBu6lhw7D — TSB (@TweetsbyTSB) October 23, 2021

Saweetie would hit the timeline on Saturday and let fans know that there is no romance going on.