According to a confirmed report from TMZ, social media influencer Nenobia Washington, who is known as “The Queen Of Brooklyn”, has died after falling to her death earlier this week. She was 38 years old.

Authorities investigating Washington’s death believe that she fell from a building’s sixth floor, however, they are undecided as to whether she jumped or fell from an upright position. Paramedics responded to a call Saturday evening, where they found Washington unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Washington’s family claim they have gotten conflicting accounts on the incident from the father of her child, David Jackson, who told TMZ that the influencer fell through a window.

Jackson has set up a GoFundMe page for Washington’s funeral, which exceeded the $30K goal in two days. Jackson updated all of the donors, telling them that the remainder of the donations will go towards care for Washington’s son.