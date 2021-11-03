TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew reacted on Tuesday to the recent viral video of Zion Williamson working out before a game while looking extremely hefty. Charles Barkley offered a hilarious quip about the video. He said that Williamson “looks like me and Shaq had a baby.”

Chuck so funny bruh what he said about Zion Williamson had me 🤣🤣🤣💀 Shaq couldn’t do nothing but laugh.. I love #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3HF4KWuwYH — illmatic (@Oso1Hundred) November 3, 2021

Barkley was more serious about how he thinks Williamson looks, leaning on his own struggles with being in shape during his career.

“I’m concerned,” Barkley said. “I am really concerned about … I tell this story, and I’m being critical, it is what it is.”

Advertisement

“Moses Malone,” Kenny Smith said.

“Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy,” Barkley said. “And I started to cry a little bit.”

Barkley went on to call it “the turning point of my career” before turning his attention back to Williamson.

“He’s already hurt, you should not get hurt when you’re young,” Barkley said. “And he’s already had surgeries on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot, he gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt, you’re gonna have to control your eating. When guys get hurt, Adam, and they come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting on that stress on your knees and your feet, you’re just gonna keep getting hurt.”

Williamson remains sidelined after undergoing foot surgery in the summer. His weight has long been a topic of conversation, and one of his former teammates recently even said that Williamson needs to get in better shape. While Barkley was cracking jokes, the Pelicans shouldn’t be thinking about rushing Williamson back on the court.