Jake Paul’s next match is set. The controversial boxer will fight undefeated boxer, Tommy Fury. Tommy is the brother of Tyson Fury who recently defeated Deontay Wilder.

The fight is planned for Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida. According to ESPN, the fight will be held at 192 pounds and have eight, three-minute rounds. Fury will enter the fight at 7-0 in pro boxing. Paul will enter at 4-0.

“I offered Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles or put up $500,000 of his purse if he loses,” Paul said. “He chose to agree to change his name. Guess he puts more value on money then he does his own family name. Maybe he knows his family is disowning him once he loses, so money and [Tommy’s girlfriend and UK TV personality] Molly [Mae-Hague] is all he’s going to have left.”

Advertisement

Paul vs. Fury will be promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions with Showtime Sports and in association with Tony Holden Productions.