The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the receiver faces an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

The Raiders didn’t wait for the courts to act, sending out a brief statement Tuesday night announcing Ruggs’ release. The Raiders had issued a statement earlier in the day saying the team was aware of the crash, “devastated by the loss of life,” and “in the process of gathering information.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”

Advertisement

Court records show Ruggs III is being charged with DUI of alcohol and/or a controlled substance resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. He’s scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday.

Ruggs III had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. His NFL career may very well be over after just one and a half seasons which is a tragedy in itself.