Scottie Pippen has made it very clear that he wasn’t a fan of The Last Dance documentary and he still has a lot to say about it. GQ published an excerpt on Tuesday from Pippen’s upcoming book Unguarded. In it, Pippen goes into detail about why he was upset with The Last Dance. He said the series “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.” Pippen blamed Jordan for that, noting that Jordan had editorial control over the final product.

Pippen said he was initially excited about the documentary. His opinion changed when ESPN sent him the episodes before it was released. He says he knew from the scenes glorifying Jordan in the opening episode that the series would be about furthering Jordan’s legacy and nothing more.

“Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win,” Pippen wrote. “I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

Advertisement

Pippen went on to explain that he felt disrespected by the Bulls organization after retiring from the league. He even mentioned in detail that while Jordan earned $10 million dollars from The Last Dance, his teammates “didn’t earn a dime.”

Scottie Pippen’s Unguarded is scheduled for a November 9th release.