Troy Ave Weighs in On Alpo’s Murder: “They gon be real opinionated on Alpo now that he dead”

Over the weekend, notorious former drug dealer 55-year-old Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem. The police state the shooting took place early Sunday morning via drive by and Alpo was hit multiple times in the chest.

Reactions to Alpo’s death began to pour in across Hip-Hop, the latest is from Troy Ave.

“They gon be real opinionated on Alpo now that he dead,” he wrote on Twitter. “Picking and choosing is foe weak ass n****az y’all nor Alpha y’all only stand on the moment not for the cause. I’m bringing the facto show back for balance in the media.”

HNHH notes The Facto Show was a podcast that Ave hosted.

If you need content from Troy Ave currently, he dropped a four-part YouTube reality series earlier this year that documents the Brooklyn rapper’s day-to-day lifestyle in a sometimes serious but more often light-hearted, humorous fashion.